LGCY Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $420,032.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $43.65 million and $420,032.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.00893553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,538.49 or 0.09545827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00098933 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046488 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

