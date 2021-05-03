LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $300.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.30.

Shares of TREE opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $193.27 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.90.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

