Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. 946,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

