Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.