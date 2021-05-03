Ledyard National Bank Sells 85 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 83,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.86 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.