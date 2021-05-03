Ledyard National Bank Purchases 1,806 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 228,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 295.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.9% during the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Carrier Global by 142.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.58 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

