Ledyard National Bank Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.