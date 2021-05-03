Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

NYSE MCD opened at $236.08 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

