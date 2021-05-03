Ledyard National Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 303.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $131.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

