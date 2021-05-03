Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 551.0 days.

LWSOF stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Lawson has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

