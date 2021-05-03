Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 551.0 days.
LWSOF stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Lawson has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.
Lawson Company Profile
