Lancashire’s (LRE) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 912.38 ($11.92).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 711 ($9.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 507.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 650.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 684.63. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

