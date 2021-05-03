Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 1,059,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,558,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LLKKF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

