Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.65 and last traded at $43.28. 2,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,276.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,889 shares of company stock worth $17,528,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

