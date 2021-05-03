Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce sales of $21.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.26 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.67 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,399,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,889 shares of company stock worth $17,528,000 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

