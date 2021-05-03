KuCoin Token Trading 20.1% Higher This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $43.64 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.76 or 0.00027459 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.00905330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.16 or 0.10602638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00047207 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

