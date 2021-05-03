Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 185,113 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,367,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

