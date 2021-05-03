KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 2.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 81,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,529. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81.

