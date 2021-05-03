Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $62.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $26.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $276.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.00 million to $278.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $342.95 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

KRNT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,994. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 61.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 26.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 175,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

