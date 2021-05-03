Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 30.7% in April

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PHG opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.