KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Raised to “Hold” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.3095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

