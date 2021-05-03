Knekted (KNT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Knekted has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Knekted has a market cap of $139,838.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.11 or 0.00876537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00097981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.57 or 0.09146972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.