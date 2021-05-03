KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $369.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $315.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a 52-week low of $147.54 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

