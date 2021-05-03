Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.48

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 18388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

