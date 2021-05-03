Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 297.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,448,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

