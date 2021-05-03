Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

