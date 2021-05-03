Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

Kion Group stock opened at €82.94 ($97.58) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.84. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

