Kingdom Game 4.0 One Day Trading Volume Tops $77,574.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.31 million and $77,574.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00276711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $657.06 or 0.01122117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.20 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,575.31 or 1.00033701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

