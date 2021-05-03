Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

