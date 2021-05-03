KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,808,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

