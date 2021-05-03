KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

