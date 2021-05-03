KeyCorp Comments on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

