KeyCorp Comments on CNX Resources Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of CNX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after buying an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.