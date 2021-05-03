KeyCorp Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,252 shares of company stock worth $20,418,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

