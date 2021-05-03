Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDF. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.46 ($9.95).

SDF stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching €9.23 ($10.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.03. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

