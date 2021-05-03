Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KW opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

