KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $399.68 or 0.00694915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $14.56 million and $8.46 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

