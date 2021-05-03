KBC Group NV Sells 8,367 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $319.57 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 409.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.77 and its 200 day moving average is $392.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,388 shares of company stock worth $143,836,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

