KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

