KBC Group NV Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

