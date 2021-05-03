KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,464.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,407.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,236.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $982.30 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

