KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 460.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weibo were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $164,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WB shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

Weibo stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

