KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,382 shares of company stock worth $9,743,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $48.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. KB Home has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

