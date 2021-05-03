Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.41% from the company’s previous close.

KPTI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.96. 45,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,172. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

