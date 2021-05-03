Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KARO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

KARO opened at $38.91 on Monday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

