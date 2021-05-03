KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) VP Sells $257,960.64 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $257,960.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KALV stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $606.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALV. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

