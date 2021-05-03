JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.42.

NYSE AVY opened at $214.17 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $164.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

