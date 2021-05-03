JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Commerzbank cut Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

