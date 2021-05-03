JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $64.50

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $64.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

USB stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

