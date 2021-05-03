JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Usca Ria LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

