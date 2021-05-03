JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Constellium has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

